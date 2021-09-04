Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives $19.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.71.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th.

Shares of SBRA stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.40. 1,287,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,587. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.20 and a beta of 1.51. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,868,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,079,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,641,000 after purchasing an additional 637,071 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,905,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,688,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,138,000 after acquiring an additional 285,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,268,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,144 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

