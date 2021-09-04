Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.12 Million

Equities analysts expect that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) will report sales of $47.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.60 million to $47.90 million. Safehold posted sales of $38.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year sales of $185.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.00 million to $186.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $233.75 million, with estimates ranging from $222.50 million to $249.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAFE. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 27,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $2,504,634.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 2,350 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $185,297.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,202,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,728,321.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 55,426 shares of company stock valued at $4,185,094 and sold 163,400 shares valued at $14,621,046. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Safehold by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,387,000 after purchasing an additional 115,241 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Safehold by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,399,000 after purchasing an additional 178,443 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Safehold by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,281,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Safehold by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 896,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,413,000 after purchasing an additional 45,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Safehold by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after purchasing an additional 234,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $84.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $95.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.56 and its 200 day moving average is $77.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

