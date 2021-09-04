SALT Market Cap Achieves $24.42 Million (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 4th. In the last seven days, SALT has traded up 30.7% against the US dollar. One SALT coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC on major exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $24.42 million and approximately $166,063.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SALT Profile

SALT (SALT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

SALT Coin Trading

