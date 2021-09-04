Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 21,605 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,605 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.1% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the second quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $6,843,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 87,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $562,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,741,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,045. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $83.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day moving average is $82.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

