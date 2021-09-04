Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,450 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.8% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,933,537,000 after purchasing an additional 231,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,020,213,000 after purchasing an additional 573,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,885,866,000 after purchasing an additional 495,284 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,626,107 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,780,534,000 after purchasing an additional 411,297 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,533,911 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,159,160,000 after purchasing an additional 65,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total value of $1,324,365.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,521,719.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 455,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $64,239,359.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,348,700.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,067,934 shares of company stock worth $3,652,986,706 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.25. 5,737,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,300,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

