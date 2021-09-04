Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,716 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,535 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,718,106,000 after acquiring an additional 382,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,659,987,000 after acquiring an additional 515,935 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,646,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,529,020,000 after acquiring an additional 786,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,850,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on V shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.11. 11,534,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,246,328. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.95 and a 200-day moving average of $228.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

