Sandy Spring Bank Has $110.19 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 410,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 5.8% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $110,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.70. 1,047,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,566. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $175.98 and a 12-month high of $277.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

