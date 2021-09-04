Sandy Spring Bank Has $6.56 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Twilio were worth $6,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Twilio by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Twilio by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,136 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,300,000 after purchasing an additional 985,437 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,097,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,887,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,255,000 after buying an additional 741,581 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.96.

TWLO traded up $8.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $367.23. The stock had a trading volume of 940,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,176. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.78. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.23 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of -82.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total transaction of $510,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total value of $1,144,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,516 shares of company stock valued at $65,693,830. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

