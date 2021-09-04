Sandy Spring Bank Sells 290 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,802,964,000 after buying an additional 697,663 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,979,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,380,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,226,000 after buying an additional 286,228 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,140.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,787,000 after buying an additional 281,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 753,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,116,000 after buying an additional 224,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $191.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,529,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.99 and its 200-day moving average is $184.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.62%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $868,686. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

