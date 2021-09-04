Savix (SVX) Achieves Market Cap of $314,360.84

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, Savix has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Savix has a total market capitalization of $314,360.84 and $6,047.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Savix coin can currently be purchased for about $4.68 or 0.00009364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00061367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00015104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00125724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00179580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.53 or 0.00807056 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

Savix (CRYPTO:SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 119,326 coins and its circulating supply is 67,139 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

