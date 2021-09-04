Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Up 12.5% in August

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Shares of SHLRF opened at $305.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $304.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.58. Schindler has a 52 week low of $240.54 and a 52 week high of $330.00.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

