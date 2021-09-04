Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 296,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,849 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.50.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.41.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

