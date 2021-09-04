Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $82.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SDGR. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrödinger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schrödinger currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $65.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.42. Schrödinger has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 34.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schrödinger will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rosana Kapeller-Libermann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 63,061 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $4,292,562.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 768,480 shares of company stock worth $57,529,256 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 135.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 82.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

