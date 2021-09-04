Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX opened at $109.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.64. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $110.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.