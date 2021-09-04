Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to post earnings per share of ($1.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.28). Scorpio Tankers reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 197.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.57 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%.

STNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.11.

Shares of STNG opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 20.1% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 49.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth approximately $646,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth approximately $956,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 69.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

