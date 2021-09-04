Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,707 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.42% of Terminix Global worth $25,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Terminix Global during the 1st quarter worth $74,701,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Terminix Global during the 1st quarter worth $63,163,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Terminix Global during the 4th quarter worth $59,515,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Terminix Global by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,038,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,857,000 after acquiring an additional 880,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Terminix Global by 29.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,657,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,352,000 after purchasing an additional 833,557 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Terminix Global stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 6.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

