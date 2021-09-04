Sei Investments Co. Purchases 39,435 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,994 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,435 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $21,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,599,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $136,772,000 after acquiring an additional 137,190 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,174 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 139,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 20,782 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $51.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

