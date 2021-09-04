Sei Investments Co. Sells 139,908 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,411,972 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 139,908 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $24,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $985,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 32,281 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 979.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 389,847 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 353,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 86,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Johnson Rice downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.15.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

