Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $97.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $95.00. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.55.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $78.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 69.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the first quarter worth $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 6,337.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

