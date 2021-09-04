Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.38 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) will announce sales of $5.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $5.61 million. Sensus Healthcare reported sales of $1.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 232.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year sales of $20.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.49 million to $20.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $28.73 million, with estimates ranging from $27.26 million to $30.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 million.

SRTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensus Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

NASDAQ SRTS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.83 million, a P/E ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.84. Sensus Healthcare has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $6.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRTS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter worth $147,000. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

