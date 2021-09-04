Sentinel Protocol Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last Week (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $99.77 million and approximately $57.85 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000435 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Protocol Profile

UPP is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

