Sfmg LLC Acquires 61 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,910,000 after acquiring an additional 36,156 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.4% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 36,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $2,634,322.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,698.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,683 shares of company stock worth $7,092,284. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $324.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.53. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $206.57 and a one year high of $327.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

