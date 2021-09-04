Sfmg LLC Raises Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,939,000 after acquiring an additional 153,433 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,102,000 after purchasing an additional 38,969 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,972,000 after purchasing an additional 522,637 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,628,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,274,000 after buying an additional 14,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.52.

NYSE:DE traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $389.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,904,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,786. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

