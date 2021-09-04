Sfmg LLC Reduces Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Sfmg LLC lowered its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,890 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $97.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,549,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $104.62. The company has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.35.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 96.49% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $633,135,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $627,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879 in the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

