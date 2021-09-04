Sfmg LLC Sells 250 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Sfmg LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,201,000 after purchasing an additional 66,554 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 292.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 445,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,503,000 after buying an additional 331,940 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 361,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $53,680,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $53,362,000.

Shares of SMH traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,808,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,238. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $163.57 and a 52 week high of $275.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.57.

