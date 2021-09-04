Sfmg LLC Takes Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORI. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of Old Republic International stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.29. 1,703,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,042. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average is $24.22. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

In other news, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $7,011,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 97,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,259.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $1,788,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $61,054 and sold 578,820 shares valued at $15,262,617. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.