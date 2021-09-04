Sfmg LLC Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sfmg LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,116 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.5% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.87. 13,847,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,507,846. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.35. The company has a market capitalization of $232.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. HSBC reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

