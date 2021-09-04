Sfmg LLC Trims Holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Sfmg LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,048,000 after buying an additional 211,046 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 381,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 65,231 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 216,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 88,629 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 30,824 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 189,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.67. The stock had a trading volume of 111,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,231. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.05. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $21.75.

