Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Short Interest Up 14.1% in August

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the July 29th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 819,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shares of SHAK opened at $85.36 on Friday. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $63.49 and a 12-month high of $138.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -144.68 and a beta of 1.73.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $105,327.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,066 shares of company stock valued at $310,361. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.