Sharder Market Capitalization Tops $1.74 Million (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Sharder has a market cap of $1.74 million and $68,490.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sharder coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sharder has traded up 49.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sharder alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00061368 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00015127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00125779 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.66 or 0.00185527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.04 or 0.00806964 BTC.

Sharder Profile

SS is a coin. It was first traded on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sharder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sharder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.