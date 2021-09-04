Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). Sharps Compliance reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMED. HC Wainwright lowered Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ:SMED opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $156.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of -0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44. Sharps Compliance has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

In other news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 68,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $861,263.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 704,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 13,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $158,132.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 654,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,889,484.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 428,350 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 54,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

