Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.350-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Shoe Carnival also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.150 EPS.

SCVL opened at $36.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.46. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $42.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.01.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 32.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $56,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shoe Carnival stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,270 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Shoe Carnival worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

