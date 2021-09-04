Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.350-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Shoe Carnival also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.150 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

SCVL stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.46. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $42.83.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $56,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shoe Carnival stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Shoe Carnival worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

