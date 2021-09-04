Short Interest in Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Declines By 13.2%

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the July 29th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 161.5 days.

ARLUF opened at $33.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.31. Aristocrat Leisure has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $34.31.

Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. engages in the design, development and distribution of gaming content, platforms and systems. It offers products and services, including electronic gaming machines, video lottery terminal systems and casino management systems. The company engages in the on-line social gaming and real money wager markets.

