Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Drops By 13.5%

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the July 29th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 119,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 122.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 27,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares during the period.

NYSE LDP opened at $27.12 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $27.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

