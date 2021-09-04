Short Interest in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Declines By 13.1%

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the July 29th total of 4,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Conformis from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFMS. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conformis by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Conformis by 657.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in Conformis during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Conformis during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 42.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CFMS opened at $1.66 on Friday. Conformis has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.77. The stock has a market cap of $308.70 million, a PE ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 9.72.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Conformis had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $56.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.39 million. Research analysts forecast that Conformis will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conformis Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

