Short Interest in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Drops By 12.1%

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,520,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the July 29th total of 14,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 39,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $618.99 million, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.45. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.51%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.