Short Interest in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Drops By 13.4%

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the July 29th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.29.

ROP stock opened at $486.22 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $499.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,850,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,183,133,000 after acquiring an additional 65,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,571,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,030,262,000 after acquiring an additional 33,407 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,983,000 after acquiring an additional 386,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after buying an additional 107,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,120,000 after buying an additional 248,542 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

