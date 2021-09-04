Short Interest in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Increases By 13.2%

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 437,200 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the July 29th total of 386,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.7 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tsingtao Brewery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

OTCMKTS TSGTF opened at $8.18 on Friday. Tsingtao Brewery has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $11.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

