Shrikrishna Venkataraman Sells 18,840 Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 18,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $474,014.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,928,114.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shrikrishna Venkataraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 2,361 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $59,048.61.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 52,699 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $1,201,010.21.

On Monday, August 23rd, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 18,287 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $405,788.53.

Shares of NASDAQ KNBE opened at $27.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.61. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KNBE. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth about $414,000. 35.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

