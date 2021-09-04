Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sibanye Stillwater Limited is a precious metals mining company, with a diverse portfolio of platinum group metal and gold operations and projects. Sibanye Stillwater Limited, formerly known as Sibanye Gold Limited, is based in Westonaria, South Africa. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.33.

NYSE SBSW opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.84. Sibanye Stillwater has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.8075 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Sibanye Stillwater’s payout ratio is presently 53.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSW. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 1,091.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

