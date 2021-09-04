Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) to report ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.29) and the highest is ($1.47). Sierra Oncology posted earnings per share of ($1.39) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($6.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.51) to ($6.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.12) to ($4.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.05).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

SRRA opened at $19.19 on Friday. Sierra Oncology has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.18. The stock has a market cap of $241.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in Sierra Oncology by 22.4% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 545,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after buying an additional 99,814 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 165,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

