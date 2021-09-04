Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Shares Acquired by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,835 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Sierra Wireless worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 918.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,689,000 after buying an additional 591,538 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 100.0% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,908,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. No Street GP LP lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 20.0% during the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 900,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,293,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth about $1,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC cut their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

NASDAQ SWIR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.26. 57,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,956. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $604.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.25.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $132.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.19 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Wireless Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

