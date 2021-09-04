Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $88.21 and last traded at $85.39, with a volume of 12771 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.66.

The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

SIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,137.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andre Branch purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 520.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 38,547 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2,613.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 122,396 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,678,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.15.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

