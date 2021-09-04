Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $165.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Simon Property Group traded as high as $137.15 and last traded at $136.15, with a volume of 5811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $135.81.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,108,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,962,000 after buying an additional 63,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.52 and its 200 day moving average is $123.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.47%.

About Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.