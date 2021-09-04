Simon Pryce Purchases 4 Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Stock

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) insider Simon Pryce acquired 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,206 ($41.89) per share, for a total transaction of £128.24 ($167.55).

Simon Pryce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Simon Pryce sold 31,221 shares of Ultra Electronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,302 ($43.14), for a total transaction of £1,030,917.42 ($1,346,900.21).

Shares of ULE stock opened at GBX 3,194 ($41.73) on Friday. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 1,845 ($24.11) and a one year high of GBX 3,420 ($44.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,857.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,324.89. The stock has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Ultra Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 0.70%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ULE shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultra Electronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,644.38 ($34.55).

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

