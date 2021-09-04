SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will post $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.34. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $5.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SITE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.44.

NYSE:SITE opened at $202.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 1.22. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $110.41 and a 52-week high of $206.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.71.

In related news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total transaction of $593,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,371.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $3,277,102.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,213 shares of company stock valued at $12,071,983 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,592,000 after purchasing an additional 635,413 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,796,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,680,000 after purchasing an additional 624,933 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,097,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 727.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 459,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,442,000 after purchasing an additional 403,932 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,170,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,077,000 after purchasing an additional 241,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

