Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.01. The company had a trading volume of 828,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.72 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.68.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $1,702,095.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,903.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

