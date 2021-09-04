Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Now Covered by CIBC

Stock analysts at CIBC started coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Slate Office REIT in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Slate Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

OTCMKTS SLTTF opened at $4.26 on Thursday. Slate Office REIT has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

