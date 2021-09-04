SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. SLR Investment reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 7.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the first quarter valued at $183,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 47.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the second quarter worth about $236,000. 52.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.90. 42,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,230. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.14%.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLR Investment (SLRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.