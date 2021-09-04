SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. SLR Investment reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 7.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the first quarter valued at $183,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 47.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the second quarter worth about $236,000. 52.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.90. 42,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,230. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.14%.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

